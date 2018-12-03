Malin Akerman & Jack Donnelly Marry On The Beach In Mexico

With friends and family present, actors Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly tied the knot on Saturday, December 1, on the beach in Tulum, Mexico.

Pictures posted on the Daily Mail‘s website show that it was a very windy day. The 40-year-old Swedish-Canadian actress wore a slinky pink dress with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a high slit. Her blonde tresses were pulled back. Meanwhile, Donnelly donned a navy vest over a blue dress shirt and matching navy pants, which he rolled up to just below his knee. His messy brown curls hung free, blowing around in the wind.

“They were both barefoot and the waves came up on the shore and got their feet wet throughout the ceremony,” an insider told E! News.

“It was a brief but beautiful ceremony. They seemed ecstatic and blissful. They kissed over and over again. Malin jumped into Jack’s arms and didn’t want to come down. They seemed so excited to be married.”

Akerman’s 5-year-old son, Sebastian, was in attendance, wearing an all-white outfit. He appeared very “joyful” to E‘s eyewitness, who said that his mom and stepfather “held hands with him and swung him up and down.” The little boy’s dad is the Billions star’s ex-husband, Italian musician Roberto Zincone, whom she was married to for six years from 2007 to 2013.

This is the first marriage for 33-year-old Donnelly, who is a British actor known for starring in the BBC’s Atlantis. He will appear on the big screen next year in Friendsgiving, which stars his new wife, Kat Dennings, Jane Seymour, Aisha Tyler, and a few other famous faces.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March of 2017, and the blonde beauty announced their engagement on Instagram on October 13, 2017.

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts. I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while,” wrote Akerman next to a photo of the duo in which she is showing off her engagement ring. She added the hashtags “engaged” and “isaidyes.”

On April 9, the Rampage star explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she knew Donnelly for years because he is a friend of her youngest sister’s boyfriend. One day, she just saw him in a new light and realized how “cute” he is. Plus, she said he is “brilliant” with her son, which melts her heart.

As to whether they will give Sebastian a younger sibling, Akerman told Us Weekly that “there’s always conversations” and “maybe we’ll adopt.”