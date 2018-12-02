Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Reveal How It Felt When They Learned They Would Finally Have A Baby

For Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, 2018 has been a monumental year of change. Last month, the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy and based on all of the social media posts, she and her husband are on cloud nine. The two have offered glimpses of their beautiful baby girl, Kaavia, revealing how sweet life has been since she made her grand entrance into the world. Now, Gabrielle Union is sharing details about her reaction to learning she and Dwyane would finally be having a child.

In a recent post shared on Instagram, Gabrielle Union recalled the day they learned they’d finally become parents. According to the Jasmine Brand, she revealed the night reality set in was the same night Dwyane Wade got their daughter’s name tattooed on his shoulders. The photo she shared captured the NBA baller down on one knee while she kissed his head. The lengthy caption detailed that memorable night they shared. Due to the staggering number of miscarriages she’d suffered, the pregnancy left them fearful that something could possibly go wrong. Based on her caption, it wasn’t until the fifth month of the pregnancy that they allowed themselves to become excited about their baby.

She wrote, “On this night we decided to embrace faith that our lil miracle @kaaviajames would make it into our arms. We held onto each other in joy and peace and allowed ourselves to look forward to her arrival. @dwyanewade marked this moment with his 1st ever tattoo of her 1st name Kaavia James …”

While they have faced many challenging times in their relationship, Gabrielle Union admitted that particular night was a milestone in their relationship. “You stop letting yourself get excited and you don’t dare utter any updates. You carry it all. It can feel isolating and depressing. You wonder if you are defective,” adding, “On this night, we allowed ourselves to stop holding our breath out of fear. We still had 4 months to go. We had never been this close.”

The latest news follows reports about Gabrielle Union’s memoir, We’re Going To Need More Wine. In the book, she opened up about the series of miscarriages she suffered. Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a condition where the uterine wall suffers damage as a result of the uterus growing into the uterus muscle. She revealed it was an undiagnosed condition she’d suffered from since she was in her 20s. Sadly, the famed actress endured “seven or eight” miscarriages as a result of her condition.

After suffering so many, she explained how it felt like she’d become a prisoner to pregnancy. “I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

But things are different now. Despite the personal challenges, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade now have the child they always wanted.