Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Villareal CF Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

In the unfamiliar position of second place — behind a team not named Real Madrid — FC Barcelona must win decisively over Villareal CF on Sunday to get their La Liga season back on track.

As winners of three of the last four La Liga championships — and seven of the last 10, per TopEndSports — over the past decade, Barcelona has nearly found themselves towards the top of the league table — usually alongside Real Madrid. In fact, with the exception of surprise Atletico Madrid title run in the 2013-2014 season, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been trading off the past 14 La Liga Championships. In what is already a title race for the ages, Barcelona must win to regain the top spot, when they face Villareal CF on Sunday in a match that will live stream from Catalan country.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, December 2, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 11 p.m. on Sunday, India Standard Time.

Even if the favored Blaugrana come out on top over Villareal, their stay in the Spanish pole position may be a quick one. With first-place Sevilla taking on fourth place Deportivo Alavés in the match immediately following the Barcelona-Villareal showdown, as ABC de Sevilla notes, a Sevilla victory would bump the defending champions back into the second spot.

With Villareal hovering just above the relegation zone, as The Hard Tackle notes, Barcelona — at least on paper — would appear easily able to take the three points that will elevate them back on top. But after a shock defeat to Real Betis two weeks ago and a frustrating draw with Atletico Madrid in Round 13, little now seems certain for the once-confident Catalan club.

Watch a full preview of the crucial FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF La Liga match in the video below, courtesy of Talk FCB.

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers the BeIn Sports network.

The good news is, there is a way for fans to watch the Barcelona-Villareal match on La Liga’s Matchday 14 stream live for free, without a cable or BeiIn Sports subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of the week-long trial, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. El Submarino Amarillo match live stream for free.

Another way to live stream the game is via Facebook Live, which offers a free video feed on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be carried on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.