Watch AC Milan Vs. Parma Calcio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Battle To Break Into Top Four

Fifth-place AC Milan hosts sixth-place Parma Calcio in a Serie A battle on Sunday, with the winner gaining at least a temporary spot in the top four.

In their first season in the Italian top flight since their 2015 reorganization after bankruptcy proceedings the previous year, SSP Parma Calcio have proven to be one of the surprises of Serie A so far in the 2018/2019 campaign. After a second place finish in Serie B last season, the club earned promotion to Italy’s highest division after restarting live in Serie D just there years ago, as Sempre Milan recounted, and with Round 14 play now underway, the team, has worked its way up too sixth place, which would be a European spot if they can hold it — which they will try to do, and even potentially advance into the top four, in a match against AC Milan that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fifth-place AC Milan against visiting, newly promoted — but currently sixth place — SSP Parma Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, better known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, December 2. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 11:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 3:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 5 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

Milan now occupy fifth place, just a point on top of Parma and will be looking to at least briefly jump ahead of Lazio into the fourth slot, per Sky Sports, pending the result of Lazio’s match against cellar-dwelling Chievo which immediately follows the AC Milan vs. Parma match on Sunday’s Serie A schedule.

Milan Coach Genarro Gattuso may get a slight relief from his club’s seemingly endless injury crisis, with the projected return of 24-year-old left-back Andrea Conti after he missed more than a year with a series of injuries. But Conti was judged fit to play in last weekend’s clash with Lazio, but Gattuso decided against it, according to Calcio Mercato. But Conti should be available on Sunday.

Andrea Conti is believed to be healthy to play for AC Milan in Sunday’s match. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of AC Milan vs. SSP Parma Calcio, a match that could see the winning side, if there is one, crack the Top Four, access the live stream at ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Rossoneri vs. Gialloblù clash absolutely free.

In the United Kingdom, the Milan-Parma live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the AC Milan vs. Juventus Italy Serie A summit clash will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Round 14 game on Sunday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of AC Milan vs. Juventus, check out the extensive listings at Live Soccer TV.