From accusations of being a pushy parent to drinking too much, Middleton says it's better to be quiet.

Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has learned a lot being in the public eye, and perhaps the biggest change she has made is to stop reading articles which mention her and her family. She says she made this decision in the best interest of her family, herself, and the royal family.

The Daily Mail explains that it’s been over 13 years since she gave an interview, but that’s because nobody got things right, and she said it seemed wiser to stay quiet.

“Over the years, it’s proved wise not to say anything.”

Middleton explains that beyond being the mother-in-law of the future King of England, her life is pretty normal.

The mother of Kate, and grandma of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been portrayed as controlling, pushy, and getting too big for her britches, but in her first interview in years, the Telegraph’s Lisa Armstrong found her to be down to earth.

Carole Middleton explains that at first, she thought it was best to know what people are saying, but over the years, it seems like self-preservation to shut it all out.

“Well, I thought it was better to know what people thought. But it doesn’t make any difference. I’m not really sure how I’m perceived now.”

Middleton runs her own company, Party Pieces, a party planning company, full-time and has been doing so for 30 years. She explains she doesn’t see herself retiring anytime soon.

“I don’t see myself stopping [work]. If I did I’d have to have so many projects on. I’d have to redecorate the house. I’d love to travel, but then I’d miss the grandchildren.”

One story that embarrassed the entire Middleton family was the arrest of Carole’s brother, Gary Goldsmith, for the admitted assault on his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith. No members of the royal family or the Middletons have been interested in speaking publicly about the matter which was splashed all over the media last year.

Goldsmith admitted to punching his wife in front of a cab driver on their way home from a club.

“He was screaming and swearing at her and she slapped him round the face and his glasses fell off. He then turned and hit her in the face with a left hook. She fell and cracked her head on the pavement.”

Gary Goldsmith worked out a plea where he got no jail time for taking a guilty plea, but he has to seek help for addiction concerns.