Watch Northwestern Vs Ohio State Live Stream: Big 10 Championship Game, Start Time, Preview, Latest Odds

The 21st-ranked Northwestern Wildcats try for a major upset when they face the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big 10 Championship game Saturday.

Playing in their first Big 10 title game, the Northwestern Wildcats will need a major upset to walk away with the conference crown when they face the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes. But Urban Meyer’s heavily-favored team will not only be out to win the Big 10 championship, but in all likelihood to run up the score if they want to grab the attention of the College Football Playoff committee and give themselves a shot at taking some their seventh consensus national championship, and first since 2014, as NCAA points out. The answers will come Saturday night in the eighth annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will live stream from Indianapolis, Indiana.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Big 10 Championship game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, December 1.

Las Vegas oddsmakers fail to see much hope for the Wildcats, according to the latest odds and point spread posted by Oddsshark.

In the consensus spread, Ohio State is favored by a whopping 15.5 point margin, meaning that a bet on the Buckeyes would require them to win by two touchdowns and, at least, a safety to pay off. The best available “money line” on Ohio State — that is, a bet that Ohio State will win the game regardless of the margin of victory — stands at -675, meaning that a wager of $6.75 would pay off just one dollar. On the other hand, with a Northwestern money line of +575, a bet of $1 on the Wildcats pays $5.75.

While Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald has not gone so far as to predict a victory for his team, he has predicted that Wildcats’ first Big 10 Championship will not be their last, according to ESPN.

“I have 100 percent confidence that this is going to become a consistent thing for our program,” Fitzgerald said on Friday. “I look at us as a program that has been built on a bedrock, not on sand. We’ve been doing things the right way for a long time.”

To watch a live stream of the Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 2018 Big 10 Championship, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes gridiron clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Sports local channels, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Wildcats-Buckeyes showdown live stream at no charge.