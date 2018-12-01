RHOBH Star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Reveals She Had Multiple Miscarriages

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave opened up about her heartbreaking struggle to have a child. The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star revealed that she suffered “multiple miscarriages” before she was finally able to have her son, Cruz. She also said that she would love to have more kids, but she doesn’t believe she can handle the process again, reports Page Six.

Mellencamp Arroyave detailed her struggle with infertility to fans during an Instagram Q & A session on Friday. When one fan asked her if she wanted more kids, she said she’d “love to” but explained that after suffering multiple miscarriages, she probably wouldn’t.

“I would love to more than anything,” the 37-year-old said. “Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”

She added that she feels “very blessed with the kiddos” that she and husband Edwin Arroyave have together. The couple has two children: Cruz, 4, and Slate, 6. They also co-parent Arroyave’s 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

This isn’t the first time that the reality TV star has opened up about her trouble conceiving. Last season on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said that not being able to conceive made her feel less like a woman.

“One of your biggest jobs is to make babies,” she said. “And, when you can’t, you feel sad because you’re not able to make your baby. And you also feel sad because you feel like you’re failing.”

She also spoke about the birth of her son, who she says was born not breathing.

“We had a really scary delivery with Cruz,” she told her co-stars. “They put him on me and one of the nurses was like, ‘He’s not okay, Code Blue.’ And I was just sitting there, and he wasn’t breathing.”

Arroyave said that he remembers how terrifying the incident was and that everyone in the room was crying as he prayed for his son. She also said that she carries guilt for choosing the sex of their son during the IVF process that they used to conceive him.

“I’m his mother. My job is to protect him, and that little bit of me who felt like I was selecting something — I choose for him to be a boy, God didn’t choose for me — it’ll always make me feel a little guilty,” she said.

Mellencamp is a doting mother to her kids, frequently posting family events on Instagram.

The ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to air in 2019.