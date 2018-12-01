Former President George HW Bush Mourned By ‘The Young And The Restless’ Vet

News that former President George H.W. Bush passed away at 94 hit hard late Friday evening, and Young and the Restless veteran Eric Braeden took to Twitter to share his memories and grief over the sad news.

“Just heard that GEORGE H W BUSH 41st POTUS PASSED! I had met him, played tennis against him, had some conversations with him! He always struck me as a basically very decent man, a man’s man, damned good athlete, and represented some of what is best in the AMERICAN character!” Braeden tweeted.

The Victor Newman actor’s fans instantly responded with their own thoughts on the passing of the 41st president of the United States.

“He will be missed by many, he was one of the good guys who loved his family and loved America,” one replied.

In a second tweet, the actor credited the elder Bush with helping reunify Germany, which is Braeden’s homeland.

“And I shall NEVER FORGET that GEORGE HW BUSH contributed almost more than anyone to GERMAN REUNIFICATION!!! He KNEW AND REPRESENTED AMERICAN INTERESTS IN THE WORLD AND UNDERSTOOD HOW TO WIELD AMERICAN POWER RESPONSIBLY! ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST!!” He tweeted.

Braeden has a history of being outspoken on Twitter about Y&R, sports, and politics. In his tweets honoring the late president, the actor appears to also point out the differences between the 41st president and the 45th president.

According to an Inquisitr report, Bush passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, November 30. Over the past several months, Bush declined in health after attending wife Barbara Bush’s funeral in April. Bush served as president for one term from 1989 to 1993. Before his service as president, Bush served as the 43rd vice president of the United States from 1981 to 1989 during Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Born on June 12, 1924, Bush was the longest-lived president in America’s history when he passed away. Former president Jimmy Carter was born a few months later and may surpass Bush in the coming months.

As for Braeden, the actor who portrays the ruthless Newman patriarch is 77-years-old, and he recently spent a month in Germany on vacation with his brothers and former teammates. He’s recently returned to the Y&R storyline via video chat, and Victor is expected to be back in Genoa City soon. For now, he joins fans and citizens of the United States and the world in mourning the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.