Meghan Markle’s Last Agent Is ‘Sure’ The Duchess Will Star In A Movie Again, Per ‘The Mirror’

Meghan Markle’s last agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, has some strong opinions about the duchess’ Hollywood career. And according to Nelthorpe-Cowne, it would seem that Meghan will again return to the movie screen, although she walked away from the industry after becoming engaged to Prince Harry, described The Mirror.

“I’m sure she’ll make a movie again. If Meghan wants to make a movie again, she will. She’s a determined woman and she knows what she wants. She’s a woman of today, she’s got her will and she’s a leader.”

The agent speculates that this will only happen after Meghan’s had children with Prince Harry, however.

“I know how much she wanted babies plural. She’s going to be a lovely mummy — she’s very nurturing and that’s probably why Harry fell for her.”

Such a move would be quite shocking, considering that Meghan has suspended all social media accounts and shut down her blog, The Tig, after announcing her future with the British royal family. Even so, Nelthorpe-Cowne thinks that if such a return would happen, that it would be for something “serious” only. Perhaps this is just wishful thinking on Nelthorpe-Cowne’s part, but maybe time will tell a different story. It’s no secret by now that Meghan has a strong work ethic, with her 5 a.m. texts to aides causing a stir among the traditional household.

And it appears that Meghan’s Hollywood background has been helping her so far as she transitions into her role as duchess. After all, she was already well-versed in displaying tact, handling paparazzi with grace, and cared a lot for charity causes.

At the same time, the duchess has reportedly been told to “tone down” her Hollywood-inspired style of dress, and to choose outfits that are more fitting for a royal. But the glitz and glamour, even when toned down, seems glaring on Meghan when people make comparisons to Kate Middleton, who was the first commoner to marry into the royal family in 350 years, and appears to be much different than Meghan. She was more shy, and certainly much more conservative in dress even today.

So far, Meghan’s reappeared in movies, but only for documentaries about the royal family. But that doesn’t mean that she is far from the spotlight, as she’s made impassioned speeches that were picked up by TV stations. And unlike other royals, Markle reportedly writes her own speeches, according to Glamour. This goes to show that her hard work ethic is something she’s far from ready to abandon in her new post.