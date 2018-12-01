Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Feud Rumors Get So Wild That Buckingham Palace Had To Speak Up

Rumors about the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem to be rampant lately. There’s been claims that Meghan made Kate cry during the bridesmaid dress fittings prior to the royal wedding. Plus, others have speculated that a strained relationship between Meghan and Kate led to the decision for the former and Prince Harry to move out of Kensington Palace. Others rumored that it was actually a strained relationship between Prince Harry and William that led to the move.

Meanwhile, The Sun also reported that “[Meghan] and Kate fell out when she b******ed Kate’s staff.” In response, Middleton reportedly told Markle, “That’s unacceptable, they’re my staff and I speak to them.”

With the stage set for royal fans to believe that the two women are feuding with each other, Buckingham Palace stepped in to quell the rumors about Meghan and Kate’s staff.

“This never happened,” they said, according to The Mirror.

However, The Sun is maintaining that the information came from an “impeccable source,” as if to counter the official palace claims. Whatever the case, it doesn’t appear that the controversy will be so easily quieted, as negative press surrounding Meghan appears to be increasing in frequency. With the reports that she reportedly wanted a tiara that the queen didn’t approve of, plus her Hollywood work ethic leaving aides scrambling, there’s been many complaints lodged against Meghan.

Wrote this for @cnni about the briefing operation against Meghan https://t.co/X0WBF5iXlT — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) November 28, 2018

But that’s not to say that everybody is buying the new narrative. For example, reporter Jane Merrick wrote an opinion piece for CNN, where she suggested that perhaps Meghan’s bi-racial and American heritage were one of the reasons for the British media turning against her. She also speculated on whether the duchess and Harry’s move to a more secluded home was triggering these accusations.

“There is an apparent effort to ‘other’ her — perhaps due to her being American but also, in a more insidious way, over her biracial heritage. After all, how dare this successful, independent-minded, forthright woman have opinions on how she wants her wedding to be? How dare a woman who has worked hard at her career before she joined the royal family continue to send emails now she is on the inside?”

And not helping matters are Meghan’s own American family, who continue to cause her grief. Nephew Tyler Dooley is on a reality TV show sharing “his side” of the summer, while half-sister Samantha is planning the release of a tell-all book near the birth of Meghan’s first child.