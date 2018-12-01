Reese Witherspoon Is A Fan Of Ariana Grande’s Version Of The Iconic Bend And Snap Scene From ‘Legally Blonde’

To avoid getting sued, Ariana Grande altered the scene for her music video "Thank U, Next."

Ariana Grande’s much anticipated “Thank U, Next” music video has already gained over 13 million views on YouTube in less than a day. The singer used the video to pay tribute to a few of her favorite movie classics, including Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30. She even recreated the famous bend and snap dance scene from beloved rom-com Legally Blonde which starred Reese Witherspoon. In order to avoid getting sued by her recreation of the dance, she had to put her own spin on it to include it in the music video. Grande’s version of the dance even included a cameo appearance by actress Jennifer Coolidge, who originally starred in the popular movie scene, according to People.

Despite it having been 17 years since Legally Blonde came out, now 57-year-old Coolidge was able to pull off the dance without a hitch. Grande herself recreated Witherspoon’s character of Elle Woods, the sorority girl turned Harvard law student. Grande’s look was completed with extravagant jewelry and pink clothing similar to Elle’s.

During the infamous bend and snap movie scene, Witherspoon’s character teaches Coolidge along with an entire nail salon how to do the simple dance. While the original dance was done upright, Grande’s version includes bending with her hands over her chest, which she did to protect herself legally. Even though the dance is slightly different from the iconic scene, fans still loved it. Even Witherspoon herself spoke out in support of Grande on Twitter saying, “Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande‘s Bend and Snap?! 10/10 nailed it!” She followed up the encouraging message with the hashtag #thankyounext.

Grande was relieved to hear that Witherspoon thought she had done Elle Wood’s character justice through the routine. “Omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn’t come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words,” Grande wrote in response.

Grande included other famous dance scenes in her music video, including the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from Mean Girls. The music video was so successful upon launching online that it actually temporarily broke YouTube. So many people were trying to respond to it that the comment section stopped working. YouTube reached out to the 25-year-old singer in response of her video saying, “The thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit). Comments are still working on the video, they’re just delayed!”