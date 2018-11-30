WWE Spoilers: WWE Officially Announces Huge Tag Team Match For ‘Monday Night Raw’

With a couple of weeks to go until 'TLC,' WWE is giving away a great match for free on'"Raw.'

It may only be a Friday afternoon, but WWE is already looking to bring in a huge audience for next week’s Monday Night Raw. With a little over two weeks until its next big pay-per-view in TLC, it looks as if Team Red is going to try and settle a couple of scores early. On Friday afternoon, WWE came out and announced a huge tag team match for Monday evening which will feature a rare Raw match for Ronda Rousey.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, a trap was set by Nia Jax and Tamina which saw Natalya and close friend Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attacked. The Riott Squad were used to help in the attack and it left Rousey with a very bad taste in her mouth as she is already looking for revenge.

At TLC, Nia Jax will step into the ring and look to take the Raw Women’s Championship away from Rousey in a huge singles match. Before that happens, though, they are going to be on opposite sides of the ring with partners at their sides.

The official website of WWE reported that a tag team match on Monday Night Raw will have Natalya and Ronda Rousey facing off against the team of Nia Jax and Tamina.

The match is official and it is just one of four big segments set for next week’s show. As TLC draws closer, the build for the pay-per-view is going to heat up, and there is a lot on the line as far as titles and positions for the WWE roster.

Other segments for next week’s Monday Night Raw include:

(Baron) Corbin closes in on General Manager position

Inoculated (Dean) Ambrose promises he’ll be at Raw

The Goddess’ new gig

Next week’s Monday Night Raw is not going to be the only show that has a big effect on TLC as there are still matches to be put in place. SmackDown Live has a couple of big matches set for the pay-per-view, but there aren’t nearly enough to fill up four hours as of yet.

Here is the full card for WWE TLC as of Friday, November 30, 2018.

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship – TLC Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman – If Corbin wins, he becomes the permanent Raw General Manager

TLC is shaping up to be a really great pay-per-view event to close out the year for WWE, but there is still a full month of action left to go. With two weeks left until the PPV, the buildup is going to be huge by the company and it will kick into high gear next week. Fans will need to make sure and tune in to Monday Night Raw as Ronda Rousey will team with Natalya for a big-time tag match against Tamina and Nia Jax.