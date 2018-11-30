Julia Roberts Takes Kardashian-Style Photos To Build Instagram Following

Julia Roberts got a Kardashian-style Instagram tutorial courtesy of Ellen Degeneres with hilarious results.

Roberts joined Instagram this year and currently has 3 million followers. During her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show, the comedian offered her some tips to help her to get her numbers up. But those tips came right out of the Kardashian playbook.

“Do I have to post a nude,” Roberts asked.

“Ultimately, yes,” Degeneres quipped.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Ellen’s team then brought out a fake set of breasts for the Oscar-winning actress to wear. The voluptuously sculpted decolletage was outfitted with a pink bikini top and the team also gave Roberts a colorful sarong, completing the beach-ready look.

“I guess I’m supposed to want followers but now I’m not sure,” she exclaims as the prosthetic cleavage is attached to her.

Then Ellen suggests that Roberts should post food on her Instagram page to help attract more followers.

“Food is very big,” Ellen says, to which Roberts replies, “It can’t be bigger than this,” in reference to her new Kardashian inspired bosom.

Suddenly Martha Stewart unexpectedly appears with some kind of pie in hand as Julia desperately tries to cover up, all while laughing and blushing.

“I’m so embarrassed,” she says after Stewart encourages her to open the sarong. “I have the strange feeling that I’m losing followers as I stand here.”

After adding a throwback photo of Roberts to the mix, Ellen brings out actor Dermott Mulroney to join the fun. Mulroney famously starred in My Best Friend’s Wedding alongside Roberts and they’re also currently acting on the TV series Homecoming together. Despite her obvious embarrassment, Roberts kept on being a good sport about the gag and hugged Mulroney as she laughed.

Julia Roberts started her Instagram page on June 26 of this year with a photo of herself sitting outside in the grass.

“Hello,” she wrote in the caption.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Roberts was asked whether she takes multiple photos before she chooses the perfect Instagram shot. The 51-year-old actress confessed that she actually does not do that.

“I don’t,” she said. “I probably should do that!”

Julia Roberts currently stars in a film called Ben Is Back. In the film, Roberts plays the mother of a troubled young man who ropes his family into the battle against his demons. Her character is forced to become his hero as she tries to save him from destruction, IMDB notes. The film also stars Lucas Hedges and Courtney B. Vance.