Justin Bieber Gives Fans Update On New Music, It’s Coming ‘Sooner Than You Think’

Justin Bieber took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable video of a tiny fan, who looked very distraught as she proclaimed that Bieber “quit” music because he was “tired.”

“I don’t blame him,” the mom of the little girl (who was recording the video) said to her daughter.

An unseen sibling spoke up in the background and said that Bieber didn’t quit because he was tired, he said that the singer just wanted to “go to church more.”

“Don’t believe everything you read sweet little girl. You will hear something from me sooner than you think,” Bieber captioned the clip, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

Bieber, 24, has not released new music since his 2015 album, Purpose. Fans have been anxiously waiting for the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer to top the pop charts with yet another hit. Beliebers took to the Instagram video he shared, which has over 5 million views and counting, to express excitement over the anticipated new tracks.

“We miss you so much Biebs can’t wait for your come back,” one of Bieber’s 1.3 million followers commented. The singer has yet to make a formal announcement as to when his fans can expect that new album to finally drop.

Bieber has been taking his time away from music to focus more on his personal life. He has regularly been worshiping at Hillsong Church in New York since his baptism in 2010, and now attends services with his new bride, Hailey Baldwin. As People Magazine reported, the two were hitched back in September after dating for only a few months.

“A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. ‘They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love’,” People said in a September article on the couple’s nuptials.

Baldwin, 22, told Vogue Arabia that the couple has a family in mind for the future of their marriage.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality,” the new Mrs. Bieber confessed.

The duo recently spent their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple, and Bieber took to Instagram to share a somber snap of a snowy line of trees. He said in his post that it was the first time both sides of their families had come together to enjoy a holiday.