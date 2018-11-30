Christy Carlson Romano Reveals Gender Of Baby On The Way

Over the summer, Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano and her husband, writer and producer Brendan Rooney, announced they were expecting their second child. Now they are revealing the gender of the baby she’s pregnant with.

The couple, who have been married for almost five years, are already parents to a little girl, Isabella Victoria, who will turn 2-years-old in December.

“I always wanted two kids, and I feel so blessed to have this experience again,” Romano said in August when discussing her second pregnancy publicly for the first time, according to a previously published Inquisitr article.

And now she has revealed that she will soon have two daughters. Yes, Carlson is pregnant with another baby girl.

She confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 29, by sharing a photo of her family of three, all wearing white, with a pink dust cloud in the background.

“Brendan and I planned our gender-reveal photo shoot and had the photographer buy the colored smoke, which was safely released,” the 34-year-old actress told People.

“We both had a feeling from the beginning that it was another girl. My pregnancy has been almost exactly like the first…. We are going to raise both our daughters to believe that they can do anything.”

Romano has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her 311,000 Instagram followers.

On October 17, she said that she was “really enjoying” her second trimester.

“No nausea, great appetite, and I’m still small enough to run around and have some fun,” she wrote on Instagram.

And, on October 10, she shared a picture in which she and her husband are showing their daughter a photograph of her sonogram.

“We have already started introducing Izzy to her new sibling!! Now when we point to my growing tummy she says ‘Baby,'” she captioned the Instagram snapshot.

The new little bundle of joy is due in February.

Carlson has been a professional actress since she was a child, working in television, movie, and theater productions. She made her big splash starring opposite Shia LaBeouf in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003.

Earlier this month, she told reporters that she has not seen her eccentric costar in quite awhile.

“I’ve traded social comments with him online,” Carlson said, according to Us Weekly.

“He’s really hard to track down. I think, like, sometimes he’ll emerge from his artistic state and want to connect with people from his past. We were gonna do a reunion, and I think he was only in town for a certain amount of time, but I was filming a movie in Florida, and this was in July. So we keep missing each other, but we always wish each other the best.”

In 2019, Romano will be appearing in the Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie. She famously voiced the title character in the network’s original, animated series from 2002 to 2007.