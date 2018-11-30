Vince McMahon To Announce The Eight Cities Getting XFL Teams For 2020 Season

Eight teams will get XFL teams assigned to them, and fans will know them next week.

Earlier this year, WWE owner Vince McMahon revealed that he was bringing back the XFL to give fans another brand of football other than the NFL. So far, there has not been a lot of information given about the return of the league, but there will be next week. A huge announcement is set for noon ET on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, and it will be the unveiling of the eight cities getting XFL teams.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account of the XFL announced that the wait was almost over and soon, fans would know if a team was coming to their city. The inaugural (return) season is set to commence in 2020, and that means coaching staff members and players will need to know where they’re going.

As reported by the official website of WWE, Vince McMahon announced back in January that the XFL was coming back. The first run with the football league wasn’t great, but this is going to be all-new.

“The new XFL is an exciting opportunity to reimagine America’s favorite sport. As we move towards kickoff, we look forward to listening and implementing innovative ideas from players, coaches, medical experts, technology executives, the media and most importantly football fans.”

Speaking of the fans, those in eight lucky cities will learn next week if they have a new team coming to them.

The wait is almost over! This coming Wednesday, Dec. 5, we unveil our eight cities and the venues we will play in for our inaugural season in 2020. ???? Watch LIVE at Noon ET on https://t.co/hAlDLJuvRV or right here on Twitter! #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/3AW9J2Qe9x — XFL (@xfl2020) November 29, 2018

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that a new XFL team will find a home in St. Louis, Missouri, but it is the only one known as of now. St. Louis will play 10 games in the 2020 season with five of them being played inside of the Dome at America’s Center, per Wrestling Inc.

No other teams are known, but the belief is that one will head to Orlando, Florida.

The XFL is going to be run under the umbrella of Vince McMahon’s Anthem Entertainment, with WWE being only a minority owner. All eight of the original teams in the XFL will be owned entirely by the league.

WWE

The XFL won’t only have to compete against the NFL for fans, but against the new Alliance of American Football as well. The brand new league founded by Bill Polian and Charlie Ebersol begins its first season in February of 2019, and it could end up bringing direct competition to the XFL for 2020.

Vince McMahon knows that the original version of the XFL was not something that worked well back then and wouldn’t today. The WWE owner does feel as if the fans of the world would love more football, though, and that is what he wants to bring to them. The XFL returns with its new season in 2020 and next week, the eight cities getting a team will finally be unveiled.