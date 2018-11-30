Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About How She Handles Negative Comments

Chrissy Teigen admits that sometimes mom shaming comments get to her.

Chrissy Teigen is known for how candid and real she is about issues concerning motherhood, family, and body confidence. Many fans find that her honesty makes her more relatable, despite her celebrity status. Rather than sharing only the perfect moments of her life, Teigen often posts pictures to Instagram depicting less glamorous instances. She’s taken to social media to laugh at herself over embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions and awkward social experiences.

However, not everyone appreciates her social media content. Sharing as much as Teigen does, she’s come to expect negative comments on a regular basis. Sometimes the hurtful comments take a toll on her, according to Today.

Over time the 32-year-old model has realized that no matter what she posts online, there’s going to be people that don’t like it. Even on the most innocent posts of her young children, she is critiqued. She might be told that she isn’t holding her infant son, Miles, the right way or that 2-year-old Luna’s car seat isn’t fastened correctly.

“Certain days it gets to me more than other days. And I realized if I read Twitter too early when I wake up, I tend to be like a little more moody with it and things get to me more,” Teigen said.

While she ignores many of the hurtful comments, she is more offended by those who attack her children than those who target her.

“And as moms, we’re very defensive and want to protect our babies. So, people can say anything about me, but if it gets into the kids, I become mama bear,” she said. Teigen has been known to call out a few social media trolls who have attacked her, particularly one who called her a bad mother for feeding her toddler salad. However, when it comes down to it, she doesn’t let the negativity keep her from sharing her life online.

With over 21 million Instagram followers, Teigen chooses to focus on the support coming her way from friends and strangers alike. She views herself as no different than any other mother. The only difference is that she parents while under a virtual microscope. As far as any social media backlash she may receive, she simply doesn’t have the time to worry about it.

As a mother, Teigen believes that she knows what is right for her children and will stick by that no matter what strangers online tell her.

“Stop caring what everybody else has to say because everybody has an opinion,” she said.