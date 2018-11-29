WWE Potential Spoiler: Injured Superstar Scheduled To Be At ‘Raw’ Monday, Per ‘PWInsider’

The giant recently had surgery, but reports indicate that he'll be at 'Raw' this week.

Only a few days after the Inquisitr detailed that WWE Superstar Braun Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery, PWInsider is reporting that Strowman is scheduled to appear at Monday Night Raw this coming Monday.

PWInsider claims to have heard “from multiple WWE sources” that the return of “The Monster Among Men” is imminent.

In real life, Braun Strowman underwent elbow surgery to repair bone spurs. In kayfabe, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre attacked Strowman with the ringside steps. According to WWE commentator Michael Cole, the storyline attack “shattered” Braun’s elbow, resulting in his need to go under the knife.

Braun underwent the successful surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. The doctor who performed the procedure was Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who has performed many orthopedic surgeries on WWE performers over the years.

After the surgery, Braun Strowman appeared to be in good spirits, even taking to Twitter to remind Corbin that “the countdown to my return and your end starts now.”

Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin in a tables, ladders, and chairs match at the upcoming TLC PPV event, but, as reported by the Inquisitr, that match remains in question because of Strowman’s injury. However, if he’s able to make it to Raw as soon as Monday, it seems that they expect a quick recovery.

Should Strowman win the scheduled match, he’ll get a championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar. If he loses, Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM.

Of course, we don’t know what kind of appearance to expect from Strowman. He could simply cut a promo backstage — or in the ring — without getting into any kind of physical altercation.

WWE would need to come up with a creative reason for Baron Corbin, and the rest of the heels, to leave Strowman alone. The company could also just ignore the fact that it doesn’t make sense for them to leave Braun alone in his weakened state.

The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock pic.twitter.com/FedLhQ3HEz — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2018

Before Raw goes on the air on Monday night, fans can expect to hear further rumors about Strowman’s status. If he’s spotted backstage, we’ll almost certainly hear reports about it. However, as the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Bray Wyatt was backstage at Raw on Monday — yet he didn’t actually appear on the show. So even if Braun is there, it doesn’t mean that he’ll actually appear on television.

Raw this week takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The last time that Raw aired from the Toyota Center was on June 4, 2018.