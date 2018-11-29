Michael Buble Raves About Wife Luisana Lopilato’s Inner Beauty

Michael Buble knows that his wife Luisana Lopilato is incredibly beautiful, but he loves her inner beauty the most, the singer revealed to People for the magazine’s cover issue about the Argentinean actress.

“If you think she’s good on the outside, you should check out her insides. She’s my hero,” the 41-year-old Grammy winner said about his 31-year-old wife.

Buble has made it clear that his family comes first over his musical career. He and his wife are incredibly grateful for their marriage and children.

The two have been married since 2011 and are now parents to two sons, Noah, 5, and Elias, 2, and a daughter, Vida, 4. Buble and Lopilato have been coping with Noah’s liver cancer diagnosis since 2016, though Noah is currently in remission.

“In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective. She’s a centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together,” Buble went on to say.

Buble also expressed how thankful he is that Lopilato is always there when he needs her. The actress also cheers him on for his biggest accomplishments.

Earlier this month, a star was placed in Buble’s name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Buble gave a touching speech in which he thanked his family and his wife, wiping tears away as he spoke, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. He referred to Lopilato as “his rock” and said that she and his children gave him “purpose in life.”

Lopilato teared up as well during Buble’s speech. After the ceremony in California, she shared that she is incredibly proud to stand by him for all of his achievements.

Following their son’s diagnosis, Buble and his wife put their work lives on a hiatus to focus on Noah’s treatment. Buble said that the experience changed him forever, telling People that he wants to focus on relationships and kindness, and doing what he loves with the people he loves.

During Buble’s hiatus, he was unsure if he would return to the recording studio. Rumors of a possible retirement recently circulated, though the crooner quickly shut them down. He assured fans that, although he needed to step away from his career to spend time with his wife and children, he never fell out of love with music.

The singer released his 10th studio album Love earlier this month, produced by David Foster. Lopilato, on the other hand, recently acted in a movie called Perdida.