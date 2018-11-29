Rob Kardashian Planning New Tell-All Book Amid Money Problems, Per ‘Radar’

Rob Kardashian reportedly has a plan to make some quick cash during the difficult financial times he’s going through.

According to a Nov. 29 report by Radar Online, Rob Kardashian is considering writing a tell-all book about his life and experiences in order to make some money.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may be the least dramatic of all of his siblings, but he’s still got some interesting details to spill. Rob is said to be considering writing about his struggles with weight and health, his famous family, or the issues he’s faced in his love life, such as the drama he’s currently tangled up in with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

“He could make anything up to a million if he gets candid about his weight struggles and turbulent private life,” and insider told the outlet, adding that Rob would need to be careful what he reveals about his personal life since Blac Chyna’s lawyers will likely scour the book.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to say that Rob has been struggling financially, especially when it comes to making his hefty child support payments to Chyna.

“These child support payments — combined with his high maintenance lifestyle — have totally bled Rob dry and he’s barely got a dollar to his name right now. He’s borrowing off his family members and desperately needs to raise big bucks, which is why a tell-all is his best immediate option,” that insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Kardashian recently shocked fans with his comments in his latest court documents. The youngest Kardashian sibling revealed that as of 2018 he’s about $300,000 in debt, and that he no longer owns a home.

Rob reveals that he’s been forced to move back in with his mother, Kris Jenner. The entire situation has allegedly gotten Kardashian in a bad spot, with sources tell Hollywood Life that the drama with Blac Chyna has him working out less, eating more, and not working much.

The insider goes on to add that things have been rough for Rob in the past year, and it’s taking a toll on him mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially.

Of course, fans don’t understand why he just won’t appear on his family’s reality TV series to gain some extra income. However, it’s been reported in the past that Rob’s weight and self esteem issues have prevented him from being in the spotlight any longer.

Fans can see more of Rob Kardashian’s famous family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!