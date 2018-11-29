‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Wants A Phyllis Redo

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Billy isn’t through with Phyllis yet. It seems he wants her back, and he’s going to play hardball to get her away from Nick.

Sharon (Sharon Case) gleefully revealed Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) one-night stand when she dumped Nick at the altar. The details stunned Billy (Jason Thompson), and he ended his minutes-old engagement to Phyllis. Then, he slept with Nick and Phyllis’s daughter, Summer (Hunter King), for instant revenge. While Phyllis knows about the messy situation with Billy and Summer, she kept it a secret from Nick.

Now, after less than a month, Phyllis and Nick are living together in the house he bought for Sharon, which Sharon never actually wanted. In the interim, Phyllis also became CEO of Jabot, and soon, she and Billy will end up working together on a big project, and Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young told Soap Opera Digest that Billy will feel the chemistry between them during their closeness for work.

Young said, “When Billy first found out that Phyllis slept with Nick, he thought it was something that he would never be able to get over. But there’s a lot of unresolved business between them.”

However, that strong connection that the unlikely couple had is almost irresistible to Billy now that he’s had some time to calm down about the whole thing.

“They ended messily, but as their iciness toward one another begins to thaw, he wonders if there could still be some residue feelings lurking below the surface. When Billy is forced to spend time working with Phyllis on the pitch, their chemistry is hard for him to ignore and he’s surprised to feel a connection to Phyllis he thought was long gone.”

The thing is, though, Phyllis moved in with Nick, and things are moving incredibly quickly with the ex-spouses. They’ll soon say goodbye to Summer who is going to Dubai to work for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Enterprises. Plus, Billy may have crossed a completely unforgivable line when he slept with Summer. Although Summer assures Phyllis she’s not leaving GC because of Billy, Phyllis still suspects he’s part of her reason for going.

“Billy and Phyllis’s relationship is wild and spontaneous. Hurry action to his change of heart will be no different, wild and unexpected. Once again, Phyllis will shock Billie in a manner he never thought was possible,” according to Young.