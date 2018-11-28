Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Luna Feeding Son Miles In A Bottle

Once again, Chrissy Teigen is melting the hearts of her fans across the world.

The model, who has a very strong presence on both Twitter and Instagram, showed fans a sweet moment that happened today between her two kids, daughter Luna and son Miles. In the video that was posted for her 21 million-plus Instagram followers, the 32-year-old’s daughter Luna can be seen holding a bottle in her baby brother’s mouth in an attempt to teach him how to hold a bottle.

After she holds the bottle to his mouth, she drops it and tries to teach him to use “two hands” so he is able to feed himself. And though the toddler didn’t quite get his sister’s advice in the end, it still made for an incredibly sweet moment between the two siblings. So far, the video has earned Teigen a ton of attention with over 2.5 million views in addition to 9,800 comments.

Some followers were quick to comment on how adorable Chrissy’s two children are while countless others chimed in over what a sweet moment that the two shared.

“Her voice is like the Tea Cup in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and I cry when I hear it because it’s too sweet.”

“This ‘modeling’ is such a great example of what great parents you are!! CheeRs from Springfield!” another fan gushed.

A few other fans pointed out the resemblance to their famous parents.

“She looks like you @chrissyteigen and he is a mini John so cute,” one follower wrote.

It’s not uncommon for Chrissy to share photos and videos of her two children of whom she shares with husband John Legend. The pair recently welcomed son Miles to the family back in May and since then, the duo has had a pretty good year. In September, the Inquisitr reported that John received an Emmy award for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. But when it came time for his acceptance speech at the Creative Arts Emmys, Legend was quick to make it all about Chrissy instead of himself.

“She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

Additionally, Legend pointed out that he fell in love with his wife “long before America did” while also mentioning that she inspires him every day.

What a beautiful family!