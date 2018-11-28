Conor McGregor Can’t Drive For Six Months, Fined Over $1,000 For Speeding

The UFC fighter was caught speeding in his home country of Ireland where he received a hefty penalty.

According to a report from RTE, UFC megastar Conor McGregor was caught speeding and has been banned from driving for six months in his home country of Ireland. He also received a hefty €1,000 [$1,128.09] fine for his troubles. The fighter was clocked going 154 kph in a 150 kph zone [95.69 mph in a 62.13 mph zone].

Conor was caught speeding in Blackchurch on the N7, Kill, Co Kildare in Ireland. The original infraction occurred on October 11, 2017, which was well over a year ago.

He was summoned to Naas District Court to face four road traffic charges, but some of the charges were dropped. These were speeding, driving without a license, failing to produce a license at the scene, and failing to subsequently produce a license at a garda [police] station.

Sgt. Michael Keevans pulled McGregor over and said that he was polite and apologetic. He received a fixed charge penalty notice but that wasn’t paid, prompting McGregor to appear in court. Connor said that he delegated someone to pay the fine, and he wasn’t sure why it hadn’t been.

“It should have been paid,” McGregor said.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion actually took the stand and was very apologetic for his actions.

He said, “I didn’t realize I was going that fast.”

McGregor’s solicitor claimed that the amount of negative publicity McGregor would receive should be punishment enough.

However, Judge Desmond Zaidan, who oversaw McGregor’s case, didn’t agree. He claimed that the six-month license suspension and €1,000 fine could have been much worse, as eight out of 10 drivers caught driving over 150 kph in that area receive charges for careless or dangerous driving. These offenses would carry much harsher punishments.

In the end, it was ruled that Conor McGregor did, in fact, have a license, so he only pleaded guilty to the speeding charges, while the three license charges were withdrawn.

This definitely isn’t McGregor’s first offense when it comes to speeding, as the court actually revealed that he’s had 12 previous driving convictions dating back over 10 years. Some charges include speeding, driving while holding a mobile phone, driving in a bus lane, and running a red light. He’s had his license suspended for six months in the past as well.

After appearing in court, McGregor simply acknowledged that he needed to slow down and said, “gotta drive safer.”

The UFC hasn’t commented on the matter, though we wouldn’t expect Conor McGregor to receive any penalties from the organization, especially since he’s already suspended for the brawl that took place after the fight with Nurmagomedov.