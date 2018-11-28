Melania Trump Dishes On Life With Donald, ‘We Have Our Own Schedules’

First Lady Melania Trump visited Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday, November 28. Although the focus of her speech was about the opioid crisis, she also dished on what it is like being married to President Donald Trump.

The First Lady was asked some very personal questions about their daily lives. Express reports that the usually private Melania then shared some insight into what it was like to live in the White House. The interview is scheduled to appear in a new Sinclair network program hosted by Eric Bolling.

“We are very, very busy. We have our own schedules.

“I’m very busy. He’s very busy.”

According to Business Insider, a source told The Washington Post six months ago that Donald and Melania Trump spend “little to no time together.” Reportedly, they had independent schedules and that they rarely spent time in each other’s company, even during their free time. Melania seems to give credence to this old article with her most recent interview.

The couple has a son, Barron, who is twelve years old. He is Melania’s only child. The president’s wife went on to explain how they typically would spend an evening as a family. Melania said that she and her husband tried to spend their evening meal together, and tried to catch up during this time.

Join us for #LUConvo's Town Hall Discussion on The Opioid Crisis. Watch live at 10:30 a.m.: https://t.co/zRvQoTikya. pic.twitter.com/vxFVlr7zIJ — Liberty University (@LibertyU) November 28, 2018

“In the evenings we try to have dinner together and just talk about what happened during the day.”

Although most families would consider dinner as part of their winding-down time, the First Family has other obligations that must be met. The evening meal does not signal the end of the day for President Trump and his wife.

“Then go on with the schedule.

“When you’re First Lady there’s no free time.”

Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman, affirmed these same sentiments six months earlier. She said that, “Aside from the president’s solo trips, the family spends most evenings together.”

During Melania’s speech at the university, she labeled the opioid epidemic the “worst drug crisis in American history.” According to The Roanoke Times, the First Lady reminded her audience of young people that she was also a mother.

“I know college is a time of independence. I am here to remind you some of those decisions, though they may seem minor at the time, could negatively impact you for the rest of your lives.”

Melania encouraged her audience to seek help if they knew someone who was struggling with addiction. She also helped to put together care packages for US troops who are currently deployed.