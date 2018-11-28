The actor says you've got to be 'really good at holding it'!

In the new movie Aquaman, Jason Momoa’s superhero costume is seriously fitted, something like a second skin. So when Momoa — and his co-star, Amber Heard — talked about working in their suits, they both admitted that there are some serious challenges, particularly when you’ve gotta go.

PageSix says that Heard explained that each day you are “sealed” into your superhero costume.

“Our costumes are so intricate. You have to move in it, you have to breathe in it, you have to live in it. It’s a whole other level of functional art.” The actor added that because the costumes had to be waterproof, you had to be “vacuum-sealed into it.”

Momoa adds that this makes all things involving the bathroom really tricky.

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it.”

If when you hear Aquaman you are still picturing a bland guy riding a seahorse, you haven’t seen Momoa in character. His Aquaman is seriously buff, says CNN, and his suit leaves little to the imagination.

Faithful Aquaman fans were concerned that the movie would step too far beyond the traditional incarnation of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman.

The film’s director, Jason Wan, tweeted a photo to let fans known that the superhero with the trident would be as imagined.

“A Son of the Land… A King of the Seas… He’s the Protector of the Deep. Something arrives tomorrow.”

And for those fans who still wanted some of the campy fun that is innate to Aquaman, reviews from fans say that it can still be found.

“#Aquaman is like an 80s cartoon, with all of the fun and the problems that come with that. A good adventure movie that acknowledges exactly what it is from the start, which is a meal made almost entirely of ham.”

At the premiere this week in London, Jason Momoa was totally in on the fun — as he brought a trident with him to the opening in Leicester Square, says Just Jared.

Momoa walked the blue carpet (of course) strutting and posing with his golden trident. He was present along with co-stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren (of Rocky fame), as well as director James Wan.

It was announced today that Jason Momoa will host Saturday Night Live next month, along with musical guest Mumford and Sons.