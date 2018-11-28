‘The Conners’ Fans React To Becky’s Baby Decision And Her Surprising New Relationship With Darlene

The ABC sitcom delivered a surprising twist in the unexpected pregnancy storyline.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Conners episode, “One Flew Over the Conners’ Nest.”

The Conners will soon find out that it takes a village—or at least a family—to raise Becky’s baby. In a surprising storyline on the ABC sitcom, the pregnant eldest Conner daughter (played by Lecy Goranson) briefly considered giving her baby up for adoption to a lesbian couple she knows, but her sister Darlene (Sara Gilbert) set her straight.

In a surprising scene on The Conners episode, “One Flew Over the Conners’ Nest,” a struggling Darlene admitted that financial concerns weren’t her only reason for the decision to give her baby up. After telling Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) she won’t be able to daycare, insurance, or baby furniture, Becky had a run-in with new mom Andrea (Sarah Chalke), the wealthy woman who Becky had once made a surrogacy a deal with. After seeing how the well-to-do Andrea was struggling with motherhood, Becky concluded that she would have even a harder time because she’s an alcoholic.

Becky later opened up to her sister Darlene and told her the plan to give her baby to Bridget and Maria (played by Ali Leibegott and Gina Brillon), the lesbian couple she has known since high school, explaining that even Andrea, a woman who has it all, is “falling apart” as a new mom.

“You don’t have that problem. You’ve already fallen apart,” Darlene quipped, before telling her sister that she can’t give her baby away and that the entire family will pitch in to help her raise the child.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt this close to you. Thank you for not being a judgmental little troll for once,” Becky told her sister.

It’s no surprise that fans of The Conners had a lot to say about Becky’s plans to give her baby away and for Darlene’s reaction to the news. You can see some of the social media reaction below.

#TheConners everything worked out & Becky is keeping the baby. — @stacey1 (@staceyblanchet2) November 28, 2018

Oh Becky, no one is truly financially ready to have a baby #theconners — StarryMag (@StarryMag) November 28, 2018

Becky, in many Families, it takes a village to raise a Baby. Let your #TheConners village Family help to raise your Baby, too!! ❤️???? — Elsa❤️???????????????????????????????????????? (@Elsa050467) November 28, 2018

No Becky you waited years for this baby. Sure it’s not with Mark but you know you have to keep it. Probably name it Rosie #TheConners — Stephanie (@Lutzie25) November 28, 2018

With only six episodes of The Conners left to go, the ABC spinoff would need to do a fast flash forward to get through Becky’s nine months of pregnancy before the season finale. It would be more likely to see the storyline carry into season 2 of show—if there is a season 2, that is.

Unlike the Roseanne revival, the sitcom’s predecessor that was instantly renewed for another season after the first episode aired earlier this year, The Conners has not yet been renewed for a second season. Reviews for the spinoff series have been mixed and ratings have been declining, per Good Housekeeping. With an early renewal not yet confirmed, fans may have to way until May of next year to see if The Conners will return for a second season in 2019.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.