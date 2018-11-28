NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reveals How Denver Nuggets Tried To Recruit Him In Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the most coveted free agent in the last offseason. Days before the 2018 NBA free agency started, James narrowed down his list of preferred landing spots to four NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadephia 76ers, Houston Rockets, and the Lakers. However, that did not stop other NBA teams from expressing their interest in adding the best basketball player on the planet to their team.

One of the NBA teams who still took the chance to make a free agency pitch to LeBron James was the Denver Nuggets. In a recent interview with Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group, which is currently posted on Twitter, James revealed how his close friend, Nuggets President Josh Kroenke, tried to recruit him to Denver this summer.

“The [president] of the team is a very good friend of mine, so he discussed it a couple times. Also, he sent me those throwback jerseys — the white with the mountains on it — he said, ‘You’ll look good in one of these.’ We’ve been on vacation and things of that nature. We have a great friendship but I didn’t give it much thought.”

It’s easy to understand why Nuggets President Josh Kroenke was very interested in acquiring LeBron James. Despite his age, James still hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down, and his arrival in Denver would undeniably make the Nuggets a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. Adding LeBron to the Nuggets’ core of Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, and Jamal Murray could give the Nuggets a strong chance of beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series.

LeBron James discusses the Lakers' approach ahead of tonight's Denver Nuggets game https://t.co/6QnzckCXIr #NBA #Lakers — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) November 27, 2018

Until they win their first NBA championship title, the Nuggets should accept the fact that Los Angeles is a more attractive free agency destination for superstars than Denver. All they can do right now is to make the best out of the current talent they have on their roster. Despite failing to acquire LeBron James in the recent free agency, the Nuggets remain as a huge threat in the deep Western Conference.

They are currently sitting in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record, while James and the Lakers are the No. 7 seed. On Tuesday night at Pepsi Center, the Nuggets continue to prove that they are better than the Lakers after handling them a 32-point loss. Paul Millsap led the Nuggets with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Jamal Murray added 20 points and four assists.