Colton Underwood Shares Photo Of ‘Girlfriend’ On Instagram, A Pregnant Girl Emoji, & Fans Can’t Handle It

The upcoming season of The Bachelor features Colton Underwood, who appeared on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette only to be left heartbroken after being eliminated after making it pretty far into the season. Colton’s appearance on that show was then followed up by a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, where he was faced with the dilemma of pursuing a relationship with Tia Booth, who clearly had strong feelings for him. However, Colton left Paradise before finding a girlfriend or fiancée, and would go on to become the newest Bachelor.

The taping for the new season has already wrapped up, with Colton returning to social media and keeping his fans updated on various life events and charity projects. But his latest Instagram post featuring a picture of his “girlfriend” proved to be a little too much for his fans to handle. The photo was of Colton at a Nuggets game, as he photoshopped the pregnant girl emoji next to him. The caption read, “Date night with my babe. She’s a little pixelated tonight, but I promise you that she has a great personality. Thank you @nuggets for hosting.”

Of course, even if Colton did find love on the show, he’s not allowed to be seen in public with the woman. But in the meantime, he could be hinting that he lost his virginity on the show, which was believed to be one of the major plot lines throughout the season.

Chris Randone from BIP commented, “So pissed. Was looking forward to a spoiler free season. And she’s pregnant. #LFG #NotAVirginNoMore.” That comment so far has gotten over a thousand likes in the hour since the photo was posted. Blake Horstmann joked with Colton telling him that the girlfriend is out of his league, while Obum Gwacham asked him, “You messing with pregnant girls my guy? Lol.”

Before heading off to the taping of the show, Colton described his excitement to People.

“Obviously you can tell how it was all so emotional for me. But it was also good for me. I can’t say enough good things about Becca and enough good things about Tia. They’ve helped me grow and discover who I am and what I’m looking for in a wife.”

Only time will tell what transpired on the show, with Reality Steve expected to provide his usual spoilers in the coming weeks. For now, fans can only wonder if the pregnant emoji girl means anything, or if Colton’s just toying with everyone.