Nikki Bella Sparks Reunion Rumors After Posting Picture Of Herself And John Cena In A Hot Tub

The former couple broke up in July, but Nikki's Thanksgiving Instagram post has fans convinced that they're back together.

The wrestling and celebrity world was rocked to its core when long-time couple John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up. Whenever the couple posts anything even remotely related to each other on social media, fans become hopeful that the couple has worked things out again.

Bella fanned the flames big time with an Instagram post over the holiday of all the things she’s thankful for, and among photos of her in a WWE ring, on the set of Total Divas, and plenty of others, was a picture of her and John Cena snuggling comfortably in a hot tub together, as spotted by Hollywood Life. The rumor mill exploded almost instantly with speculation that the couple had worked things out.

However, TMZ has done some digging and found out that the photo is, in fact, an older picture and just Nikki Bella’s way of reminiscing on the things she was thankful for over the last year. John Cena was obviously still a huge part of Nikki Bella’s life this year, even if some of that was negative, so it makes sense that she would include a picture of them in her roundup.

In a caption for her gallery, Nikki Bella said, “Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life.”

The only part of the caption that seems to hint at her relationship with Cena reads as follows, “To all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around me that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown.”

Bella and Cena first split up at the beginning of 2018, but they attempted to work it out a couple times. Eventually, John Cena agreed to have a child with Nikki, which was one of the main issues in their relationship, but less than a month before the couple’s May 5 wedding, they broke up again.

Leading fans on again, the two worked it out one more time before calling it quits in July. They haven’t gotten back together since.

WWE had an event in Australia and October that featured both John Cena and Nikki Bella, and the two were even spotted spending some time together at a local mall. However, it was quickly revealed to be nothing more than two friends catching up, and nothing more came of it. The two went back to living their separate lives.

According to the Total Bellas previews, it looks like Nikki will be dating again, at least for purposes of the show. A teaser showed her on a date with Peter Kraus, a contestant on The Bachelorette.