Rachel McAdams Opens Up About Being Happy She Waited Before Becoming A Mother

Rachel McAdams doesn’t feel like she’s a normal mom, more of a cool mom, according to a report by E! Online. In April the star of the Notebook brought a baby boy into the world and has realized since his birth that playing a mother is one of the best roles she has ever been involved with. The 40-year-old McAdams told the Sunday Times,“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.”

After an acting career that has spanned half of her lifetime, McAdams realized she was ready to take some time off from her career to raise her new son, saying, “[People say] your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood].”

For McAdams, deciding when to become a mother was just a matter of timing and finding the right person. While fans of the Notebook likely hoped that she had made things last with co-star Ryan Gosling, McAdams instead found love with screenwriter Jamie Linden.

The couple lives what McAdams describes as a “gypsy life” with her son in Los Angeles, where they have managed to avoid the ever-prying eyes of the paparazzi. Privacy is important to McAdams and she has gone as far as to not release the name of her son to the public. McAdams described her outlook by saying, “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t.”

THIS SUNDAY: Rachel McAdams talks Mean Girls and motherhood ahead of her exceptional new film, Disobedience. PLUS the most beautiful watches and jewellery to buy now, how to style teddy coats AND five people share their personal experiences of ghosting. pic.twitter.com/VP10pAwNmS — Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) November 23, 2018

While details of her home life were scarce, McAdams revealed a few details from her home life, including her aversion to the addiction to social media and her relationship with her makeup artist sister. McAdams also spoke about her efforts to minimize her son’s exposure to screens, meaning that there isn’t much television watching in their home. While it may seem odd that someone who has made a career of being on the screen wouldn’t miss watching television, McAdams said that she is willing to turn off the television so she can spend as much time as possible with her newborn.

The star of the forthcoming Disobedience describes her time as a mother as one with no bad days, saying, “I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them,”