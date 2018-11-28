Le’Veon Bell Imagines Teaming Up With Andrew Luck On The Indianapolis Colts

Hype began to build around the forecast for Indianapolis, moving forward, after self-exiled running back Le’Veon Bell kicked the week off by appearing to hint at the possibility of him joining Andrew Luck in the Colts’ backfield next year.

If Bell was looking to turn the tide of public opinion in his favor following a Steelers Wire report that profiled the blow-back he received for wishing Pittsburgh fans a simple happy Thanksgiving, he got his wish courtesy of the Indy faithful on Monday, November 26. The NFL posted a graphic listing the fact that Luck has thrown for three or more touchdowns in eight consecutive games, and Bell was among those who commented on the tweet. As ESPN points out in its coverage of the exchange, all the All-Pro stud needed to say, for those who followed along to lose their minds, were the words “Just Imagine.”

“I would love to see it. I think this is a great landing spot for him. I think it would be great for Andrew Luck, I think it would be great for Le’Veon Bell. I think it would be great for the league,” FS1 analyst Jason Whitlock would say while discussing the cryptic tweet on the latest episode of Speak For Yourself. Whitlock was just one of several sportscasters who’ve opined on the prospects of Bell heading off to the Midwest. He, like many, foresees only good things from the pairing that such a move would produce, calling a Bell and Luck tandem “a dynamic duo.”

Seeing how unpredictably Bell’s situation played out this season, it would behoove observers to allow his future to play out before getting hopes up high. The Steelers still possess rights to Bell, and can still transition tag or even franchise tag him heading into 2019, although it would cost them a pretty penny as the Inquisitr previously reported. But the overwhelming consensus among experts is that Pittsburgh would do better in simply moving on, and so the Le’Veon Bell sweepstakes has unofficially begun.

Per SportsBettingDime, the latest odds out of Las Vegas have Indianapolis ahead of the pack, with the New York Jets trailing by a slim margin before the Raiders, Eagles, then Bucs are favored.

While the Colts have already invested a decent number of draft picks into acquiring the young trifecta of Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins, there is little doubt that they’d at least consider shifting goals to build around a player as dynamic as Bell. According to CBS Sports, they certainly have the capital to do so, as they currently command a league high $123.7 million in cap space to work with.