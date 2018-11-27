Beth Chapman Undergoing ‘Life-Threatening’ Emergency Surgery

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening throat blockage.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai on Tuesday for emergency surgery. Page Six reports that Beth was having difficulty breathing last night, and was taken to the hospital first thing in the morning. There, doctors located a large mass in her throat.

Son Duane Lee Chapman II told Page Six that the reality TV star and bounty hunter is currently undergoing surgery, saying that the situation is “life-threatening.” Family attorney Andrew Brettler confirmed the information, and told TMZ that things are serious, but also that the family is hoping for the best. Dog was reportedly with Beth as she headed into surgery, with more family members on the way to the Los Angeles hospital.

“Beth is currently in surgery. Duane (and we) are waiting for the doctors to tell us how it went. She was in good spirits last night. We are all hoping for the best,” Brettler told Fox News.

Beth underwent surgery for a cancerous tumor in her neck last year, but has since been cancer free. Beth opened up about the experience in a letter to friends, saying that she had stage 2 throat cancer.

“I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” she wrote. “After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images

At the time, Beth was given a 50/50 prognosis. Understandably, her family struggled with the news, but the star put up a fight for her loved ones and was ultimately declared cancer free almost exactly a year ago.

On a special called Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, Dog told cameras that Beth had been declared cancer free just a few months after the devastating diagnosis.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he said on camera. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

