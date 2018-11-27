WWE News: Here’s What Happened After ‘Raw’ Went Off The Air Last Night

The show may have ended with the beat down of Finn Balor, but for fans in attendance, there was a bonus.

Typically, when Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live go off the air, fans in attendance get to see a bonus match, and in some cases, an extra promo. It’s almost like a mini house show for the fans in attendance.

Last night’s episode of Raw was no exception. When the show went off the air, WWE put on a 10-person tag match that featured Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. The match saw Rousey team up with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Ember Moon to take on Nia Jax, Tamina, and The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott).

As is usually the case in these post-Raw dark matches, the babyfaces won. In this case, Ronda Rousey forced Liv Morgan to submit to the armbar. According to PWTorch, quite a few fans left before the 10-women tag match even started, in spite of Rousey being in the match.

Based on posts from fans on Reddit who claimed to be in the arena for the show, it was a pretty bad episode of Raw by most accounts and many fans were eager to leave. Some members in the audience were chanting “we want refunds” after the episode went off the air based on posts, giving the impression that at least a segment of the crowd was extremely unhappy with what they saw.

Interestingly, after the show, Matt Hardy actually teased a possible WWE return in a tweet, but did so in the wrestler’s usual cryptic manner.

“These DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power on #RAW,” Hardy said on Twitter. “This brand needs an EXTREME double dose of #WOKEN Mattitude.”

Could Hardy make a return to WWE soon, perhaps in some sort of managerial role? Only time will tell.

WWE.com also caught up with Seth Rollins after the show, and he was ready to cut a promo on Dean Ambrose in the back of the arena.

“It wasn’t just a message to Ambrose, it was a message to everybody. I’m not to be messed with,” Rollins said in the promo. It’s only about 40 seconds long, but he makes some great points and reminds us why he’s considered one of the best on the Raw brand.

It's time for the SEASON PREMIERE of… The Edge & CENA Show?#TheECShow is streaming NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/QnjZGdqs1T — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 27, 2018

On the WWE Network, the company aired the season premiere of the Edge & Christian Show. Inquisitr reported that the show was coming back and last night was the highly anticipated premiere. As is always the case with WWE Network shows, it’s available on demand right now for anyone who didn’t catch it live.