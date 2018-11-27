‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierrra Announce Separation Despite Pregnancy

Despite a new baby, Catelynn and Tyler are going their separate ways.

Whoever said young love was easy never watched Teen Mom OG. In the latest episode of the hit show, longtime couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra finally called it quits — just after announcing that Lowell is pregnant with their third child.

According to Entertainment Tonight, this separation has been a long time coming. The show has captured the highs and lows of the couple, who have been together since middle school. This season saw them struggling with marital distress, and Baltierra even spent some quality time with a marriage counselor. Recently, the two went on a couples retreat to reconnect and fix their failing marriage.

Ultimately, however, the young duo has chosen to take a break. The most recent episode of MTV’s reboot saw the couple decide to live separately, with Baltierra relocating away from his wife and their young daughter, Nova. Nova, for her part, was decidedly pumped about the idea of being a big sister — although she clearly didn’t understand the marital struggles her parents have been going through.

“Getting pregnant was unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Lowell said on the latest episode of the show.

Lowell also opened up about the idea of living separately after being together for so long.

“I was devastated at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

The couple has had a rocky road over the years. Besides being a very young couple, they’ve also had to contend with a miscarriage that devastated them both. Lowell herself has opened up about her ongoing battles with anxiety and depression, and has spent time at several facilities for treatment.

During the interviews, Baltierra and Lowell both emphasized that no one else was involved in their decision to split. They have not made any plans to formally divorce, and are focusing on their children for the time being.

In the same episode that they announced their separation, the couple also hosted a gender reveal party for their third child. They learned they will be welcoming another girl into the world. Their first child, Carly, was given up for adoption back in 2009.

Baltierra and Lowell celebrated their three-year anniversary back in August. Neither party has commented on the split on social media, but it looks like Teen Mom OG is poised to capture and document this new path in the couple’s ongoing journey.