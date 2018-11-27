Kyle Richards’ Store Is Closing, Find Out Why The ‘RHOBH’ Star Is Shutting Down Alene Too

Kyle Richards is done with her Beverly Hills boutique.

Just three years after opening the high-end store, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has moved on from the location and is now opening a new store in nearby West Hollywood.

On November 26, Page Six shared the news with readers, revealing that Richards’ first location was just a short walk down the back from her co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Villa Blanca was the first restaurant Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd opened in Los Angeles after arriving in the United States from England years ago.

“Kyle is excited to be opening a new brick and mortar store in West Hollywood along with a revamped e-commerce site which will both launch in 2019,” Richards’ rep told Page Six on Monday. “The new venture will also be offering options for men and will no longer be affiliated with Alene Too.”

In addition to the closure of Richards’ Kyle by Alene Too boutique, the reality star has also reportedly downsized her location on the Upper East Side of New York City as well as her location in The Hamptons.

The two stores are now sharing their spaces with The Shoe Box.

Last month, Kyle Richards shared a post on Instagram to her fans and followers in which she revealed her plans to move her store.

In other Kyle Richards news, the reality star has reportedly been feuding with her former bestie Lisa Vanderpump along with several other cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans have likely noticed, Vanderpump has been absent from a number of cast events, including Camille Grammer’s wedding last month and a trip to France earlier this month.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at this month’s Rebag store opening in Los Angeles, Richards opened up about her issues with Vanderpump and expressed interest in a reconciliation.

“You know? I love her, I really do. She’s a good friend of mine for many years and I love doing the show with her and I hope so. We have fun together, laugh together, so we shall see,” Richards told the outlet.

Kyle Richards and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV early next year for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.