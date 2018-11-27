‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Stars Skip Lisa Vanderpump’s Dogs Charity Gala Amid Cast Drama

The Bravo star saw no support from her 'RHOBH' co-stars at her annual charity event, but the 'Vanderpump Rules' kids showed up.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars did not attend her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala earlier this month, further highlighting the drama between the once-close cast of the Bravo reality show. An insider told Us Weekly that none of the stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills turned up for Vanderpump’s third annual West Hollywood charity event, despite an open invitation from the SUR founder and her husband, Ken Todd.

“It’s bulls—t to say the women weren’t invited. They iced out the gala and chose not to attend.”

The insider added that Vanderpump and Todd “didn’t invite anyone except performers” to the gala benefiting their dog charity. But while the Real Housewives skipped this year’s event, the reality TV queen bee did have the support of her younger Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“All of the [Vanderpump Rules] cast was there and they did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to auction prizes and spending their money on auction items. They went on their own choosing and out of the goodness of their hearts. They didn’t even film either of the shows at the gala.”

The insider went on to compare the charitable works of Vanderpump’s two reality show casts.

“The Vanderpump Rules cast speak up about the dogs [and] donate their time to the foundation. What have the Housewives done? Kyle and Dorit have been before and didn’t go this year, even though they were back from their trip. Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have never been … They could have come and supported Lisa, even the foundation.”

A second source alleged that Lisa Vanderpump only officially extended an invitation to her friend Denise Richards and that longtime RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards was hurt by the move because she “loves going and supporting every year.” It has been rumored that Kyle Richards got into a heated argument with Vanderpump’s husband earlier this year and that the spat reportedly caused a rift between the two women that still has not been resolved.

News of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s latest drama comes as stars Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp return from a cast trip to France. RHOBH newcomer Denise Richards skipped the jaunt to Paris to stay with her family as the California wildfires burned close to her home.

For months there have been feud rumors among the members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Lisa Vanderpump did not film with her co-stars at several high-profile events, including Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii last month. But Kyle Richards told Us Weekly that “everyone’s been invited to everything” and that Vanderpump has not been “bullied or excluded” from Real Housewives cast events.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence on the challenging upcoming ninth season of RHOBH and rumors that she is quitting the long-running Bravo show.

“It has been a difficult season,” Vanderpump told ET. “But it’s been a difficult year for me personally, and the season was very challenging. So I’m in a lot of it, but there are some parts I skip, and I think people have seen that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to debut on Bravo in early 2019.