NBC Primetime TV Shows ‘The Blindspot,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ And More Returning Soon

With hit NBC primetime show This Is Us Season 3 fall finale airing tomorrow night, it’s time to figure out what to watch next.

In addition to This Is Us, NBC has Manifest, New Amsterdam, and Law & Order: SVU ending this week, which paves the way for some shows to return after a Thanksgiving break over the next few weeks.

Fans of Will & Grace will love to learn that the show returns to TV on Thursday, November 29, at 9 p.m. EST. The show took a brief break, which means the last episode aired November 15. Currently, NBC is in Season 2 of the iconic TV reboot, and coming this week is Season 2 Episode 7.

Also coming Thursday is NBC’s 30-minute sitcom, I Feel Bad, which also picks up after a break during the holiday. The upcoming episode is Season 1 Episode 9. Right after that, a new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit comes back with Season 20 Episode 10.

Meanwhile, Midnight, Texas starts showing new episodes on Friday, November 30 at 9 p.m. EST after a holiday hiatus with Season 2 Episode 5. Right before, you can tune in to see Blindspot at 8 p.m. Eastern with a brand new episode, which is the sixth in Season 4.

Next week, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on Wednesday, December 5, starting at 8 p.m. after taking two weeks off during the Thanksgiving holiday and kickoff to the December holiday season. Plus, Superstore and The Good Place return on Thursday, December 6, at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively after two weeks off the air.

Tomorrow night’s Season 3 mid-season finale of This Is Us called “The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning“ will end on a cliffhanger, according to Inquisitr‘s spoilers. The final installment of the show’s third season also promises some closure to some of the show’s long-running storylines with the Pearson family including Kate, Kevin, Randall, Jack, and Rebecca.

Viewers will learn the truth of Jack’s life in Vietnam after Kevin finds a man who recognizes the photo of the woman and Jack. Plus, Randall and his wife Beth seem like they could end on a high note together as Randall’s political career finally goes smoothly. Kevin and Kate likely feature heavily in the episode too. Plus, viewers have been warned to have plenty of tissues on hand for the cliffhanger.

Although one of NBC’s best shows wraps up this week, there are plenty of new episodes of other great shows to keep viewers interested during the rest of November and into December and the holiday season.