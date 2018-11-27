Marvel Fans Waiting For ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer In India Just Got Trolled

Following the carnage that was the ending of Avengers: Infinity War in April this year, Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting any and all details regarding the sequel, the as-yet untitled Avengers 4 that is set to hit theaters at the end of April 2019.

So far, all we know is that the trailer for the next film will be released sometime before January 1, leaving us with a potentially agonizing 34-day wait for any hints about how the (remaining) Avengers plan to undo Thanos’ finger snap purge. And while everyone waits on the edge of their seats for the trailer to drop, the social media manager for Marvel Studios India’s Twitter account trolled their followers, as Comic Book reported.

The account tweeted what appeared to be licensed Marvel artwork of the Hulk with “adrenaline rush” written on the drawing of the giant green monster. Clearly realizing that they were going to cause a wave of speculation for the upcoming trailer, the social media manager wrote, “Expecting #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer comments in 3, 2, 1…”

Just as expected, responses about the Avengers 4 trailer come flooding in, with many anticipating that Marvel India might either have something up their sleeves or know something that no one else does yet.

Fans on our page these days are going green… And it's got nothing to do with the environment! pic.twitter.com/b7fAC3Mk8n — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 26, 2018

Very little is known about the upcoming film so far, as it doesn’t even have an official title that has been shared with the public yet. Before the release of Infinity War, it was speculated that the titled had not been released so as to avoid spoiling its prequel, but by now everyone in the universe who has any interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and survived the purge) has surely seen Infinity War.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the films, supposedly spoiled the title reveal when he appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and was “fired” for his unsanctioned spoiler.

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige is well aware of the level of anticipation surrounding the film, and recently admitted the studio may have made a mistake by keeping everything relating to it such a closely guarded secret.

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand. And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

So far, the film is around three hours long as of the latest cut, but will likely be cut slightly more before its release.