The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will be close to the resting place of the other American Duchess

Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson are tied together forever, as they are both Americans who married into the British royal family, but now there is one more link connecting the two women as Markle and Prince Harry plan to move into Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Frogmore House where Wallis and her husband Edward VIII are laid to rest.

People Magazine says that Wallis Simpson, the Baltimore socialite, who like Markle was divorced before marrying a member of the royal family was the reason that Edward VIII (known as David to his family) abdicated the throne and walked away from being the King of England when his family and Parliament could not except that the monarch would be married to a twice-divorced woman of common birth.

Frogmore Cottage (a misnomer as the home has ten lavish bedrooms) is next to the Royal Burial Ground where Simpson, who had the title the Duchess of Windsor and her husband were buried, separate from other members of the royal family, after dying years apart in France.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor, as part of the abdication agreement, were not allowed to live in the United Kingdom after their marriage, but both funerals were attended by Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan to move to royal Windsor estate where Wallis Simpson is buried: Duke and Duchess ditch …: https://t.co/vj61HHVvt2 — shockleyelectric (@shockleyelectrx) November 24, 2018

The Windsors are interred behind the Queen Victoria Mausoleum which is the final resting place of Queen Victoria, her husband Prince Albert, and three of the couple’s children (plus several other members of the royal family).

Frogmore Cottage has been the home to many others including one more famous American, Henry James Sr. author, and theologian, perhaps best known as the father of novelist Henry James and author and psychologist William James.

Time Magazine says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking a huge step up the real estate ladder, moving from a two bedroom apartment at Kensington Palace to Frogmore.

The office of the Sussexes released a statement on their move to the cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.”

Offices for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain at Kensington Palace, which is a 45-minute drive from Frogmore Cottage, but the couple is eager to make the move as soon as renovations on the cottage have been completed.