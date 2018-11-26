Gwyneth Paltrow Has Peaceful Thanksgiving With Ex Chris Martin And His Current Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson

There’s no bad blood in Gwyneth Paltrow’s family, People is reporting. Paltrow recently reunited with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, to have a Thanksgiving meal with their kids — Apple, age 14, and Moses, age 12. Also in attendance was Martin’s current girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. Reportedly, all of the adults in the family are able to get along, and there was no drama accompanying the holiday.

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” shared a source.

Johnson and Martin have been a couple for a little over a year, and the public first caught wind of the relationship when the two were spotted having sushi together in October of 2017. The two have attempted to keep mum about their romance, but Johnson did acknowledge they were together in an interview earlier this year.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” she was quoted as saying.

The definition of a modern family. https://t.co/MZY3FQR2ud — W magazine (@wmag) November 26, 2018

Johnson also had to briefly discuss their relationship after rumors surfaced that the two were expecting a child. This ended up being a false report, and Johnson explained how the story got started while being interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Martin had decorated his home with pink and blue balloons in celebration of Johnson’s birthday. When the balloons got loose and floated into the sky, many onlookers assumed that the celebration was actually a gender reveal party. While Johnson had to reference their relationship to deny the rumors, a source says that the pair intend to keep their relationship as private as possible, as they are a very low-key couple.

“Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there,” said the source. “They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

As for Paltrow, she’s moved on to a new relationship as well. She married Glee writer Brad Falchuk in a beautiful backyard ceremony in September. Previously, Paltrow and Martin were married for ten years before announcing their split in 2014. According to another article from People, the statement said that the two had been “working hard for well over a year” to save the relationship, but ultimately decided to part ways. They did say, however, that they they “always will be a family.”

It appears that Paltrow and Martin have stuck to their word by continuing to spend family holidays together.