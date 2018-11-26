Josephine Skriver & Alexander DeLeon Get Engaged In An Epic Way, Find Out How He Proposed!

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver is newly engaged to fiancée Alexander Leon. Fans have been following the model’s amazing Finnish vacation as she went swimming with orcas and chased the Northern Lights, and it turns out that the epic vacation was leading up to an amazing proposal.

Skriver was obviously excited beyond words as she shared the happy news with fans on Instagram. Plus, she described the entire proposal in great detail in the captions. Her excitement was definitely contagious, as fans poured in with their congratulatory messages.

The model had shared previously that she and her then-boyfriend were having a hard time finding the Northern Lights, and it was also the day DeLeon’s first song about Josephine was released, which he titled “Aurora Borealis.” Luckily the two finally saw the green lights dancing in the sky, which must have been an amazing and romantic moment all on its own.

Not to mention that Alexander had built a bonfire for them in the middle of a frozen lake and had hot chocolate prepared for her when this was all happening. DeLeon probably couldn’t believe his good luck because things must have happened exactly as he had planned, as he got down on his knees and asked Josephine to marry him.

The epic proposal was a huge success as Skriver recounted how she said “it was 1millionxYES!!!” It sounded like she was having a blast anyway in Finland, but certainly she’ll remember the trip forever.

The VS model had been very busy for weeks up until the fashion show taping. After that wrapped up, many of the models appear to have jetted off for some rest and relaxation at various international destinations. Little did Josephine realize that her vacation was an unforgettable proposal in disguise.

Previously, Josephine and Alexander gave an interview to Architectural Digest about their first home together. Even though they were interviewed about their house, their love for each other was obvious. This is how Josephine described it.

“This is both of our first houses and our first house together; it’s our baby! That’s why the redesign took a lot longer, because we took our time to make sure everything was right. Nothing was rushed.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the newly engaged couple will also take a similar approach to planning their wedding. Either way, it’s a happy and exciting time for the pair, and hopefully Skriver will be sharing more updates in the coming weeks.