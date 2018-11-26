Jax Taylor’s Fiancee Brittany Cartwright Looks Thin As They Celebrate Thanksgiving With Stassi Schroeder

Brittany Cartwright is losing weight ahead of her wedding day.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrated Thanksgiving with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, in Palm Springs, California this past weekend.

As the couples prepare for next week’s highly anticipated premiere of Season 7, they traveled to Palm Springs for a weekend getaway, where they enjoyed a major feast with their four dogs. Unfortunately, as Schroeder revealed to her fans and followers on Instagram, Bravo TV cameras were not present during their vacation.

“Why weren’t the cameras here? #framily,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of her group photo.

“Hope everyone had a great thanksgiving with family and friends,” Taylor added in the caption of the same photo shared on his page.

Although Cartwright’s dwindling frame wasn’t too visible as she posed between her fiancé and his ex-girlfriend, it was clear that she’s lost a ton of weight in recent months. After all, her face was looking quite slimmer than it has in the past.

Cartwright didn’t post any photos of her own on Instagram of her dinner with Taylor, Schroeder, and Clark, but did she post an image of herself and Taylor paying a visit to their boss Lisa Vanderpump’s star.

“Queen Lisa,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of the post.

As Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright continue to focus on weight loss as they prepare for their 2019 wedding day, Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, appear to be headed towards the same goal.

On Thanksgiving, Schroeder, who has been facing engagement rumors as of late due to a mysterious diamond ring on her engagement finger, told her fans and followers on Instagram she was “thankful AF” for her boyfriend.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her love for Beau during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month and confirmed he is “The One.”

“He’s my best friend,” Schroeder said. “I can just be myself [with him]. Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I’ve really never had that.”

While Schroeder then said that there is no timeline for an engagement or a wedding, she did say she and Clark would “probably” be the next Vanderpump Rules couple to get married.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.