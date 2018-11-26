The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are making the move for the future of their family, but there is also a bonus.

A goldfish bowl might be a great place to raise a goldfish but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t believe that it is a suitable environment for their children. This is the thought process which is spurring their move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

There is no doubt that Prince Harry loves his family and enjoys seeing his brother Prince William and his family daily, but he wants something different for his own family, according to Cosmopolitan. As Prince Harry moves further and further down the line of succession to the throne, the easier it is for him to make a separate life for himself and Meghan Markle.

Refuting the idea that there is a rift between himself and Prince William, Prince Harry says that he just wants his own kids to have the breathing room that he didn’t have.

“[Prince Harry] loves his brother and his little niece and nephews, but he is eager to move out of Kensington Palace because he wants to escape the goldfish bowl of royal life for the sake of his marriage and his unborn child.”

Harry and Meghan decided to move out of London’s Kensington Palace—but why? https://t.co/05bxBgw6oi — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 26, 2018

Both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want privacy for their kids which is something that the Cambridge children don’t have at this time, according to a source.

“The Cambridges have their garden in the back, which is nice, but there is no real other space for children to play in. Frogmore, which is inside the Windsor security zone [where the main house is only open to the public for a couple of days a year], is secluded, peaceful, tranquil and, most importantly, private. No one will see them coming or going.”

Another positive from the point of view of Prince Harry is that he will get to spend more time with another royal who lives on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The prince’s 97-year-old grandfather Prince Philip has made Windsor his home ever since he left the hospital after his hip replacement surgeries.

The Duke of Edinburgh might have retired from public life, but that isn’t stopping him from jaunting around Windsor driving his horse-drawn carriage, says Daily Mail. Prince Philip and Prince Harry have always enjoyed a close relationship, and now that the prince is splitting his time between Windsor and Sandringham, it will be easier for him to see Harry and Meghan if they are living at Frogmore Cottage.

Sources say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Windsor for their wedding largely because it was easiest for Prince Philip after his hip procedures.