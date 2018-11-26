Leah Remini ‘Hopeful’ Season 3 Of ‘Scientology And The Aftermath’ Ends Alleged Church Abuse

Leah Remini is “hopeful” that Season 3 of her award-winning A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath will end the abuses connected to the controversial religious group she has highlighted for the show’s past two seasons, delving deep into the dark underbelly of its practices.

In a new trailer posted to the show’s official Instagram page, Remini is seen speaking about what she hopes to accomplish in the show’s new episodes.

“In Season 1 we dealt with disconnection and in Season 2, we dealt with a wide range of abusive policies in hopes that would be enough for the authorities to step in and that didn’t happen,” she stated in the clip.

“So in Season 3 we thought okay, let’s just follow the money,” Remini explains.

Scientology allegedly takes tax-free dollars and ruins people’s lives, according to the A&E trailer. The trailer also alleges that Scientology continues to have government tax-exempt status.

Remini’s co-host in the series, Mike Rinder, a former high-ranking member in the Church of Scientology, alleges that the organization “is hiring private investigators threatening people and following them.”

He also makes a frightening statement which explains, “The difference between a religion and a cult is what happens when you try to leave.”

Scientology is a religious system based on the seeking of self-knowledge and spiritual fulfillment through graded courses of study and training. It was founded by American science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard.

During an interview with Ron Miscavige, former Scientologist and the father of the group’s current leader David Miscavige, Remini said Season 3’s production was plagued by repeated attacks from the church.

“It has been worse this season than any other season for us and for our contributors,” Remini explained.

“They are kind of dialing up the attacks in that they’re going after people who are not used to this. They’re going after people who are just good men and women who are saying, ‘Listen, I wasn’t a Scientologist, but I was willing to speak out,’ or, ‘I want to know where my family member is after watching Going Clear and listening to what happened to everyone at the [Scientology international headquarters] Gold Base.'”

Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017 and was recognized by the TV Academy as a nominee in the same category in 2018. The series also won a Producers Guild Award and a NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Award in 2018.

Scientology and the Aftermath will air its Season 3 premiere episode on Tuesday, November 27 on A&E.