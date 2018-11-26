‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Hints She Could Be Joining The Cast Of ‘RHOBH’

Is Melissa leaving 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' for 'Beverly Hills'?

Melissa Gorga may be most famous for being a sassy Jersey girl on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the star is now once again hinting at the possibility of swapping her place on the East Coast version of the franchise to head to the West Coast. Per Reality Blurb, the star recently suggested that she could actually be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while opening up about her friendship with the ladies on the show.

Speaking recently to In Touch Weekly, Gorga opened up about her friendship with the ladies of RHOBH and how she’d fit right in with the ladies should she decide to swap franchises and head to the other side of the U.S.

“I’m friends with a lot of them,” Melissa – who stars alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice on the New Jersey version of the show – said, adding, “so I feel I can fit right in.”

The outlet then claimed that it would “make perfect sense” to add Melissa to the cast right now.

Gorga’s latest hint at a possible move or even a crossover episode comes amid much speculation about her potentially appearing on the California version of the Bravo series.

The mom of three was asked about a potential New Jersey/Beverly Hills crossover during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop earlier this month where she confirmed that she’d be willing to take on a role on the show amid reports longtime castmember Lisa Vanderpump could soon be leaving the show after eight seasons.

When asked if she’d be willing to take Vanderpump’s potentially vacant role on the show, Melissa replied, “In like two seconds! I’d be right there.”

“I’d die,” she continued. “Every time I watch them, I’m like, ‘Oh!’ If this house sells, you never know. If my house sells, you never know, I might end up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Gorga confirmed on Instagram back in June that she and her husband Joe Gorga are currently selling their New Jersey mansion which has featured heavily on the reality series ever since the couple joined the show for Season 3.

The star also appeared to hint at a possible move to California, and possibly even Beverly Hills, in the caption.

Sharing a video of their Montville house on social media, Reality Blurb reported that Gorga initially added the hashtag “TimeForCali” to her post, but then mysteriously removed the hashtag.

A few months earlier in January, Melissa shared a photo of herself posing on a balcony in Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip via her Instagram account.

“LA selfie. I seriously can’t get enough of the balcony,” she captioned the photo of herself posted to Instagram, teasing, “Maybe it’s time to move?!”

Gorga is also notably close with Beverly Hills housewife Erica Jane.

As reported by Bravo, the reality star turned out to support her fellow housewife when she headed out on tour in support of her music career just last month.