Kourtney Kardashian Tackles Politics, Calls For Better Cosmetics Laws In Latest Instagram Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is calling for better laws when it comes to the products used in cosmetics, and she took her fight all the way to Washington D.C. to talk to Congress about the issue.

On Sunday, November 25, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself from a recent trip to Washington D.C, where she went before Congress in hopes of getting them to pass new legislation with more strict guidelines about what chemicals and other harmful toxins are being put in personal care items.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing a black power suit with a white shirt underneath as she strikes a pose in D.C. Kourtney wears her long, dark hair parted to the side and worn in a sleek, straight style down her back. She dons a full face of makeup, including dark, smokey eyes, and a pair of black shoes for the occasion.

“Right now, we can’t even buy the personal care products our families need without worrying about them containing harmful chemicals. You shouldn’t have to do all of the research when it comes to making sure your family’s products are free of toxic ingredients. It’s time to tell Congress to do its job, and pass new cosmetics legislation,” Kourtney Kardashian stated, calling for her fans to join her in the fight.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian called for the brand new law just days after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her family.

On Thursday, Kourtney took to social media to reveal how blessed she felt to wake up in the same home with her sisters, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as her brother, Rob. Khloe Kardashian was not able to attend as she spent Turkey Day in Cleveland with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney also revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, was there as well as her grandmother, MJ, and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott spent the night together in Kris’ house in Palm Springs as a family, believing that it would be good for their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to have their entire family together for the holiday.

However, as Disick headed to Palm Springs, he was forced to ditch his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who stayed behind to spend Thanksgiving with her family. Sources claim that while Scott felt terrible for leaving Sofia alone on the holiday, he felt he needed to be with his children.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!