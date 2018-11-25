Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Didn’t Care’ About Backlash Over White House Visit, Per ‘Celebrity Insider’

By now, most have heard or read about Kim Kardashian’s White House meeting with Donald Trump back in September. While Kim reportedly made the trip with good intentions in mind, her effort to meet with Trump has apparently ruffled quite a few feathers.

For the past couple of years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been an advocate for prison reform. So, she ventured to the White House to further discuss her agenda with Trump. According to a previous report from USA Today, Kim Kardashian planned to speak to Trump “about a pardon or clemency for a Tennessee man serving a lifetime prison sentence on drug charges.”

After the meeting, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter with a message that read, “it’s time for REAL systemic change.” Kim is reportedly advocating for improvements in the way prisoners are sentenced and treated while incarcerated. The reality star’s efforts were barraged with backlash from those who have no issues with the current structure of the justice system. For months, Kim Kardashian has been widely criticized for her efforts. Now, she’s speaking out with her opinion of the criticism.

After the seemingly controversial meeting with Trump, Kim Kardashian traveled to the Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit where she discussed the meeting with journalist Van Jones. Although she’s reportedly received tons of hate mail over the meeting, the reality star insists she’s not bothered by the backlash at all. During the discussion, Kim Kardashian explained how the meeting came to fruition. She initially connected with Ivanka Trump who, in turn, connected she and Kanye with Jared Kushner.

So, how did things go with Trump? Kim offered a few details about the meeting and admitted she believes it was a productive discussion.

“He has been amazing. He has fully listened,” Kim said. “Ivanka was amazing in really connecting me. And we really worked together as a team to present Alice’s case.

“I did consider the fact that I would get a lot of backlash if I went to the White House.”

Despite the backlash, Kim Kardashian insists the situation is far bigger than her reputation.

“For me, if it’s a life versus my reputation. People talk about me all day long; I didn’t care. What more could they say about me, seriously? When I outweighed the options of bad stories about me that would probably last a week in this news cycle, versus saving someone’s life, that wasn’t an option,” she admitted.