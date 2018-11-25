Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘Dummy Boy’ Album Leaks Online

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans have been gradually coming around to the realization that they can listen to his new DUMMY BOY album, in spite of reports by Billboard and other publications that indicated the release has been postponed due to his imprisonment.

The Source reports that DUMMY BOY was made available for purchase through 6ix9ine’s official website for a brief period of time, before the sale was discontinued over the weekend. Thanks to consumers who paid the $6.99 before uploading and subsequently sharing the eight track LP, fans have been getting a listen to material that bears potential for the Brooklyn rapper’s profile to continue surging while he remains behind bars on federal weapons, armed robbery and racketeering charges.

Among the tracks included on the project, as premiered by The Source, are an A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie collaboration titled “WAKA,” a song showcasing a cameo from Tory Lanez called “KIKA,” a Lil Baby featured track dubbed “Tic Toc,” and Tekashi’s high profile single with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, “MAMA.” By accounts that had previously been confirmed via Consequence Of Sound, the leaked version of DUMMY BOY is short several tunes, as the official listing had the project running 13 tracks for a total length of 34 minutes and 30 seconds.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘DUMMY BOY’ Releases on His Website https://t.co/aa08j5OqA5 pic.twitter.com/K4qQVwMLln — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) November 25, 2018

It was only one week ago that the pieces were coming together for Tekashi to ride his various controversies towards DUMMY BOY’s highly anticipated original drop date – which was set for Friday, November 23. But as the Inquisitr previously reported, soon after firing his management and disassociating himself from his Nine Trey Bloods affiliated Trey Way clique on the Breakfast Club, authorities moved in to detain him on charges related to a five-year-long RICO investigation that primarily focused on associates Kifano “Shottie” Jordan and ex-team members Faheem “Crippy” Walter, Jensel “Ish” Butler, and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones.

An FBI investigation has reportedly placed Tekashi at the scene of an armed robbery that he is said to have been an accomplice to earlier this year. The prosecution in the case is also alleging that he had some degree of involvement in at least two shootings – one of which made headlines after it caused chaos at the Barclay’s Center. In addition to being at the wrong place at the wrong time, a search on the 22-year-old rapper’s home turned up an assault rifle.

To Tekashi’s misfortune, his highly visible gang related social media activity has come back to bite him in a big way. He faces 32 years to life in prison if the prosecution can prove that he was instrumental in aiding the goals of a faction of the Nine Trey Bloods that cout documents refer to as the “Enterprise.”