Kendall Jenner Watches Courtside As On-Again Off-Again Flame Ben Simmons Tussles With Tristan Thompson

Kendall Jenner just found out that all is fair in love and basketball.

The reality television star sat courtside as on-again off-again flame Ben Simmons tussled with her almost brother-in-law, Tristan Thompson, in a very tense NBA contest on Friday night. As People magazine noted, the 23-year-old reality star-turned-model watched as the two tussled near the end of the game.

Thompson, the Cavaliers forward, had been fouled with less than three seconds remaining when he and Simmons had some heated words and had to be separated by a referee. Thompson taunted the Sixers guard after making the free throw, and Simmons responded by flipping the middle finger.

As People noted, Kendall’s big sister has been having some troubles in her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall. Though it’s been over six months since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, the events are currently unfolding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

And Kendall Jenner made it clear where she stood. After being romantically linked to Simmons during the summer, she apparently still harbored some feelings toward him — or against her sister’s boyfriend. During the game, Kendall was spotted playfully booing Tristan Thompson.

The booing may not have been all in jest. An insider told People magazine that the rest of Khloe’s family “can’t stand Tristan” after his cheating scandal, though they understand that Khloe wants the couple’s daughter to spend time with her father.

“There is not much love for Tristan any more,” the insider said.

The rivalry between the two teams likely contributed to the bad blood between Thompson and Simmons. The Cavaliers came into the game with just two wins in their first 16 games, while the 76ers were riding a 10-game home winning streak, but it was the Cavaliers that ended up on top. Putting together their best performance of the year, Cleveland got off to a hot start with 37 points in the first 12 minutes and held off the talented Sixers team to notch their third win of the year.

As for Kendall Jenner, she may not feel at home at the Wells Fargo Center anymore. In the wake of Friday’s loss, a Philadelphia fan started a Change.org petition asking that the team ban Kendall from attending any more games. So far more than 1,000 people have signed on.