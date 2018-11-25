Lisa Vanderpump Branches Out With Vegas Cocktail Garden Amid Rumored ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Drama

The Bravo star will expand her L.A.-based bar franchise to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Lisa Vanderpump has been MIA from some recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filming opportunities, but for good reason. The longtime Bravo star is focusing on her restaurant business in an exciting new way.

Just a few months after the RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules star opened Tom Tom Bar with co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, she is expanding her eatery empire to include a cocktail garden at Caesar’s Place, Eater Las Vegas reports. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, will open in early 2019.

The “garden” will be an indoor patio with industrial themes and glamorous lighting, which sounds very much like the décor for Tom Tom, which was designed by Vanderpump’s pal, Nick Alain. There will also reputedly be plenty of pink, Lisa Vanderpump’s signature color, all over the place.

In addition to an appetizers menu, the full bar at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden will include Lisa Vanderpump’s rosé and sangria from her popular wine label with husband Ken Todd. Vanderpump’s new LasVegas lounge will be located next to the Colosseum and the Forum Shops at Caesar’s entrance at the former site of Fizz, the recently closed bar co-created by Elton John’s husband, David Furnish.

Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram to announce the news to fans herself, revealing her new lounge will offer “light bites, cocktails, and wine.” The wealthy restaurateur also shared a photo of the upcoming hotspot, which will surely be a future pitstop for her Vanderpump Rules crew during their frequent Vegas weekends.

Lisa Vanderpump’s new business venture comes amid rumors of drama with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. Vanderpump has reportedly skipped several Real Housewives events, including RHOBH veteran Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii and a recent cast trip to France. Insiders told Entertainment Tonight Lisa Vanderpump has been filming the show all along, just not with her co-stars, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley, due to her increased focuses on philanthropy and other important issues.

Lisa Vanderpump, who has logged a steady stream of reality TV credits since 2010 with her roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, also seems to be focusing on her restaurant business more than her reality TV career right now. In addition to her new Vegas bar, the Bravo star is a co-owner of Villa Blanca, Pump, Tom Tom, and SUR, the L.A. eatery where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo in 2019.